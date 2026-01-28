ARTICLE
28 January 2026

Episode 368 - Mamdani First 30 Days & Key NY Congressional Races (Podcast)

30 days into the Mamdani administration, New York City finds itself blanketed in snow and ice as early signals from City Hall begin to take shape. The New York Public Strategies team examines key appointments, executive actions, and evolving relationships with Washington, while previewing the state and federal races to watch ahead of 2026. Featuring Public Strategies' Mark Alderman (DC), Jamie Ansorge (NY), and Rose Christ (NY).

