Episode 368 - Mamdani First 30 Days & Key NY Congressional Races (Podcast)

30 days into the Mamdani administration, New York City finds itself blanketed in snow and ice as early signals from City Hall begin to take shape.

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Article Insights

Cozen O'Connor are most popular: within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with readers working within the Insurance industries

30 days into the Mamdani administration, New York City finds itself blanketed in snow and ice as early signals from City Hall begin to take shape. The New York Public Strategies team examines key appointments, executive actions, and evolving relationships with Washington, while previewing the state and federal races to watch ahead of 2026. Featuring Public Strategies' Mark Alderman (DC), Jamie Ansorge (NY), and Rose Christ (NY).

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.