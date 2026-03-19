DOJ's New Corporate Enforcement & Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy: Implications For Government Contractors

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The U.S. Department of Justice recently expanded and clarified its Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), significantly strengthening incentives for corporations to report misconduct to the government. The policy is part of a broader effort to standardize corporate enforcement practices and reward companies that promptly disclose wrongdoing, cooperate with investigators and remediate misconduct.

For government contractors, however, the decision whether — and when — to disclose potential misconduct presents a unique complication. Federal contractors already operate under the mandatory disclosure rule in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), which requires contractors to report credible evidence of certain violations to agency Offices of Inspector General (OIGs) and contracting officers.

The DOJ's renewed emphasis on voluntary disclosure thus raises an important question: How does DOJ's voluntary disclosure framework interact with the FAR's mandatory disclosure obligation?

This post examines the key features of DOJ's revised CEP and explores the practical implications for federal contractors navigating both regimes.

1. DOJ's Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy

The revised CEP represents one of the most consequential developments in DOJ corporate enforcement policy in recent years. The policy creates a structured framework that provides predictable benefits for companies that voluntarily disclose misconduct.

Under the revised policy, a company that: (1) voluntarily self-discloses misconduct, (2) fully cooperates with DOJ investigators, (3) timely and appropriately remediates, and (4) has no aggravating circumstances will purportedly receive a declination of prosecution — an apparent guarantee that DOJ will not bring criminal charges against the company. Ultimately, however, DOJ retains prosecutorial discretion, and the criteria (especially the absence of aggravating circumstances) involve significant judgment calls.

This represents a significant shift from prior versions of the policy, which offered only a presumption of declination. The revised CEP instead promises an actual declination if the criteria are satisfied.

Even when aggravating circumstances are present, the policy still provides substantial incentives. Companies that self-disclose but do not qualify for a declination may receive a nonprosecution agreement, significant reductions in criminal penalties and/or the absence of a corporate monitor.

The underlying message from DOJ is clear: Early disclosure is the most valuable form of cooperation.

2. FAR Mandatory Disclosure Rule

Federal contractors, however, do not operate solely under DOJ's discretionary framework. They are subject to the mandatory disclosure rule in FAR 52.203-13, which imposes affirmative reporting obligations.

Under this clause, a contractor must timely disclose credible evidence that a principal, employee, agent or subcontractor committed a violation of federal criminal law involving fraud, conflict of interest, bribery or gratuities, or a violation of the civil False Claims Act, in connection with a federal contract or subcontract. These disclosures must be made in writing to the agency's OIG, with a copy to the contracting officer.

Importantly, failure to make a timely disclosure can have severe consequences. A contractor's knowing failure to disclose credible evidence of such violations may serve as grounds for suspension or debarment.

Thus, for many contractors, disclosure is not merely an option — it is a regulatory obligation.

3. Tension Between "Voluntary" and "Mandatory" Disclosure

The intersection between DOJ's CEP and the FAR mandatory disclosure rule raises a central issue: Can a disclosure required by regulation still qualify as voluntary under DOJ's policy?

In practice, the answer is nuanced.

From DOJ's perspective, voluntary self-disclosure generally requires that a company affirmatively disclose misconduct the government did not already know about and do so in a reasonably prompt manner.

But government contractors often disclose misconduct because they are legally obligated to do so under the FAR. In such circumstances, the disclosure may technically be mandatory from a procurement perspective yet still voluntary in the criminal enforcement sense if the company proactively informs DOJ or investigators before the government independently uncovers the misconduct.

Indeed, many contractor disclosures originate with OIG submissions under FAR 52.203-13 and later evolve into civil or criminal investigations involving DOJ. Contractors who make FAR disclosures should therefore simultaneously consider whether and how to notify DOJ directly, as doing so proactively may preserve access to CEP benefits.

4. Practical Implications for Government Contractors

The overlap between these regimes has several practical implications.

a. Internal investigations become even more critical

Because the FAR requires disclosure only once a contractor possesses "credible evidence" of wrongdoing, companies typically conduct preliminary internal investigations before reporting potential violations.

The DOJ's CEP increases the stakes of these investigations. Delays in identifying or escalating misconduct could undermine a contractor's ability to claim the benefits of voluntary self-disclosure.

b. Disclosure strategy must consider multiple enforcement regimes

Government contractors frequently face exposure under several legal frameworks simultaneously, including criminal fraud statutes, the False Claims Act, suspension and debarment regulations, and procurement integrity requirements. A disclosure strategy must therefore account for both procurement compliance and criminal enforcement considerations.

c. Mandatory disclosures may trigger broader investigations

Once a contractor submits a FAR mandatory disclosure to an OIG, the matter may eventually involve DOJ civil attorneys, criminal prosecutors and/or suspension and debarment officials. As a result, contractors should assume that any mandatory disclosure could eventually become a DOJ enforcement matter and therefore consider a simultaneous disclosure.

d. Compliance programs are more important than ever

Both the CEP and the FAR emphasize the importance of robust corporate compliance programs. The FAR generally requires contractors to maintain a code of business ethics and internal control system designed to detect and prevent criminal conduct, while DOJ evaluates the effectiveness of a company's compliance program when determining enforcement outcomes. Companies with strong compliance frameworks are better positioned to detect misconduct early, investigate promptly and make timely disclosures.

Key Takeaways

The DOJ's revised Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy reinforces a consistent theme in modern enforcement: Companies that come forward early are often rewarded.

For government contractors, however, the calculus is more complex because the FAR mandatory disclosure rule already requires reporting certain violations. The interaction between these frameworks creates a compliance environment in which disclosure decisions often must be made quickly, internal investigations must be well structured, and legal strategy must account for both procurement and criminal enforcement risks.

Contractors facing potential disclosure decisions should seek legal counsel who can navigate both the FAR and DOJ frameworks simultaneously.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.