The Weekly Hill Update - March 16, 2026

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- War in Iran enters its third week.
- Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., President Donald Trump's nominee to replace outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, will begin his confirmation process in the Senate.
- Trump will receive visits from the leaders of Ireland and Japan.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tomorrow through Thursday.
- The Intelligence Committee tomorrow will hold its annual assessment of national security threats with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other leaders of the intelligence community.
- Also tomorrow, the Appropriations Committee will hold an oversight hearing with National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will take up the SAVE America Act, which is being pushed by Trump and a group of Republican lawmakers.
- The Homeland Security Committee will hold a nomination hearing with Mullin Wednesday, with a committee vote planned for the next day.
- Thursday, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on implementation of Trump's executive orders on nuclear energy.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Today, Trump will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass.
- Irish taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit the White House tomorrow for Saint Patrick's Day.
- Thursday, Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
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