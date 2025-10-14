Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 10

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

The U.S. House of Representatives has canceled votes for October 14, when it was scheduled to meet again. Republican discussions are continuing over the status of pay for military personnel, though the Pentagon may choose to repurpose funds from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) so military personnel do not miss payment on October 15.

House Democrats planned to attempt to pass legislation in today's pro forma session via unanimous consent, but the brief session was concluded before the motion could be offered. The expectation is that Democrats will likely try again during the pro forma session on October 14.

Status Update

Today marks Day 10 of the federal government shutdown, and negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Congressional Activity

Today, the House convened at 12:30 p.m. ET for a pro forma session. The U.S. Senate also held a pro forma session.

On October 9, the Senate voted on dueling measures to fund the government, with both bills falling short of the necessary 60 votes.

The Senate is expected to vote again on continuing resolutions (CRs) on October 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET per current plans.

Leadership Dynamics

Democratic Leadership: Remains confident in its negotiating position on healthcare, stating "every day gets better for us" as the shutdown continues.

Remains confident in its negotiating position on healthcare, stating "every day gets better for us" as the shutdown continues. Republican Leadership: Expressed skepticism about prioritizing troop pay. On a press call today, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said "no one can name the seven Democrats who would vote in favor of that."

Expressed skepticism about prioritizing troop pay. On a press call today, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said "no one can name the seven Democrats who would vote in favor of that." Bipartisan Engagement: House members have raised concerns that the ongoing lapse in appropriations may disrupt Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic controller schedules, potentially impacting air travel.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Donald Trump met with troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and received his yearly physical. He continues to blame Democrats for "using health care as a cudgel" and reiterated U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought's threats to shrink the size of the government during the shutdown, specifying "we're only cutting Democrat programs." It was not immediately clear which programs were being referenced.

President Donald Trump met with troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and received his yearly physical. He continues to blame Democrats for "using health care as a cudgel" and reiterated U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought's threats to shrink the size of the government during the shutdown, specifying "we're only cutting Democrat programs." It was not immediately clear which programs were being referenced. Federal Layoffs: With regard to reductions in force (RIFs), Vought announced this afternoon that "the RIFs have begun." An OMB official further characterized the unprecedented downsizing as "substantial." Though previous shutdowns relied on temporary furloughs, Trump Administration officials argue that firings will save money that can be used to keep the government open.

Key Milestones Ahead

October 10: Federal employees receive their final paycheck for September.

Federal employees receive their final paycheck for September. October 13: The Senate was scheduled to begin a recess week, which could now be canceled if the shutdown continues.

The Senate was scheduled to begin a recess week, which could now be canceled if the shutdown continues. October 15: U.S. service members are expected to miss their next paychecks if no resolution is reached.

U.S. service members are expected to miss their next paychecks if no resolution is reached. Mid-October: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. The White House has indicated it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain this program.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. The White House has indicated it will use tariff revenue to temporarily sustain this program. October 18: Nationwide demonstrations under the "No Kings" banner are planned, with some Republican leaders suggesting Democrats may face political pressure related to the protests.

Nationwide demonstrations under the "No Kings" banner are planned, with some Republican leaders suggesting Democrats may face political pressure related to the protests. October 20: Senate staff are projected to miss their first full paycheck.

Senate staff are projected to miss their first full paycheck. October 31: House staff are expected to miss their paychecks.

Note: Members of Congress will continue to receive pay throughout the shutdown.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.