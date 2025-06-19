Inside Biden's White House: A Conversation With NYT Bestselling Author Alex Thompson (Podcast)

In this episode of The Lobby Shop, the team welcomes back Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson, co-author (with CNN's Jake Tapper) of the explosive New York Times bestseller Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. Thompson shares the inside story of how he and Tapper uncovered internal divisions, strategic missteps, and high-stakes decision-making inside the Biden White House. Hear why Thompson believes this story goes beyond just one election—and why the questions it raises still demand attention. Whether you're deep in the weeds of politics or just trying to understand how we got here, this is an episode you won't want to miss.

