7 March 2025

Honoring Jocelyn Nungaray (Trump EO Tracker)

The "Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge" will be renamed as the "Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" to honor Jocelyn Nungaray, whose life was tragically cut short on June 17, 2024, when she was brutally murdered in Houston, Texas. The Secretary of the Interior, within 30 days, shall provide guidance to ensure all Federal references to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge, including on agency maps, contracts, and other documents and communications, reflect its renaming.

