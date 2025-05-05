GSA Announces "OneGov Strategy" To Further Administration's Focus On Commercial Acquisitions And Consolidation Of Purchasing

WHAT: On April 29, 2025, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced its OneGov Strategy for IT purchases. According to the announcement, "[t]he strategy calls for deeper, direct engagement with [Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs] to ensure more transparent pricing, streamlined acquisition, and improved cybersecurity protections. While agencies have historically purchased software through resellers, this new approach prioritizes direct relationships to deliver better outcomes."

WHAT IT MEANS FOR INDUSTRY: The GSA announcement signals the first steps in GSA's implementation of Executive Order 14271, "Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts," which emphasized that agencies should follow the mandate of the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and prioritize commercial solutions. The announcement is also consistent with Executive Order 14240, "Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement," which called for consolidation of purchases of common goods and services through GSA.

The announcement states that the strategy "will evolve over time, expanding into areas such as hardware, platforms, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services and other categories." In the first phase, "agencies will gain easier access to IT tools with standardized terms and pricing, according to GSA. "OEMs will benefit from a more direct and predictable engagement model while taxpayers will benefit from a smarter, more secure federal IT enterprise."

The announcement states that the OneGov Strategy builds on recent efforts by GSA's Office of the IT Category that reached government-wide agreements with Microsoft and Google.

