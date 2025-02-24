ARTICLE
24 February 2025

Commencing The Reduction Of The Federal Bureaucracy (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Commences a reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary.
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Commences a reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary. The non-statutory components and functions of several governmental entities shall be eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law.

Deadline as stated in original EO: Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More