Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

The Order requires that laws authorizing capital punishment are respected and faithfully implemented. The Attorney General is mandated to pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use, including the murder of a law enforcement officer or a capital crime committed by an illegal alien in the United States. Furthermore, the Order compels the Attorney General to seek the overruling of the Supreme Court precedents that hinder Capital punishment, prioritize the prosecution of violent crime, and coordinate with State Attorneys General to protect communities from violence.

Additional Documentation

