Broad Street Brief: City Council Approves Sixers Arena

The entire team at Cozen O'Connor and Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies mourns the passing of Steve Cozen, one of the firm's founders and former Chairman of the Board. Steve passed away earlier today, leaving a lasting legacy in the Philadelphia area and throughout Pennsylvania.

Editor's note: The Broad Street Brief will be taking a break over the winter holidays. Regular updates will resume on Thursday, January 9.

CITY HALL

Mayor Parker Launches City Progress Tracking Website

Mayor Cherelle Parker launched Philly Stat 360, a website tracking the City's progress on over 30 indicators, including safety, cleanliness, and economic opportunity. The site regularly updates data across City agencies, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.

City Council Wraps Up 2024 with Final Arena Vote

During the City Council's last meeting of 2024, they approved an 11-bill package allowing the construction of a new $1.3 billion Sixers arena in Market East. Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to sign the bills, which would keep the arena project on track to open in 2031.

Around Town

Hybrid Work Debate Continues Amid Push for Office Returns

As more employers in Philadelphia push for a return to pre-pandemic office norms, hybrid work options are dwindling. Despite some resistance, the trend towards increased in-office presence is gaining momentum, influenced by both local policies and broader economic shifts.

SEPTA Launches New App to Enhance Rider Experience

SEPTA launched a new version of its smartphone app to help riders quickly find the most convenient transit options with real-time arrival information.

YouthBuild Philly Celebrates New Vocational Training Space

YouthBuild Philadelphia moved into a renovated historic building in North Philadelphia, providing a permanent home for its vocational training programs. The new facility supports nearly 280 students with state-of-the-art classrooms and labs.

Market Street Overhaul in Old City Begins

A $16 million project to revamp Market Street in Old City has begun, aiming to make the area safer and more welcoming by 2026. The project includes narrowing the street, adding raised bike lanes, and creating a new pedestrian plaza.

Rep.-Elect Seeks to Enhance Public Safety in HD-172

State Representative-elect Sean Dougherty shared his plans to address crime and improve public safety to enhance the quality of life in Northeast Philadelphia, which includes supporting police and firefighters.

"Philly Specials" Spread Holiday Cheer to School District Kids

"The Philly Specials," Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson, delivered holiday presents to students at three Philadelphia schools as part of "Operation Snowball," a project to provide gifts for every student and teacher in the city's public and charter schools.

Suburban Spotlight

South Asian Voters in Delaware County Swung for Trump

In the 2024 election, South Asian voters in Upper Darby and Millbourne areas of Delaware County shifted toward Trump, citing concerns about the economy and immigration. Despite Vice President Kamala Harris' shared heritage, her campaign struggled to connect with these voters, leading to a significant swing to the right in these traditionally blue areas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.