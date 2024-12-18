ARTICLE
18 December 2024

The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Negotiations between appropriators on the looming continuing resolution (CR) are ongoing, but congressional leaders have said the process needs to wrap up today...
United States Government, Public Sector
Leslie A. Belcher,Rowan Bost,Michelle Nellenbach
+3 Authors

CR in the Wings: Negotiations between appropriators on the looming continuing resolution (CR) are ongoing, but congressional leaders have said the process needs to wrap up today to give staff enough time to post the text over the weekend and pass the bill before the December 20 deadline. The new CR is expected to go through March 14. Negotiations are currently happening around the clock, with leadership having to weigh in on items like the one-year farm bill extension and a possible health care extenders package, among others. News outlets reported last week that disaster funding could be cut significantly compared to the White House's request. However, it is now looking like the final package, which is expected to be attached to the CR, could be much closer to $100 billion.

Regardless of what happens with the CR, House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-OK) and incoming-Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) are planning to finish up the FY25 funding bills before the next deadline.

Defense Spending Holdbacks: While appropriators race to finish FY25, leadership is already looking towards FY26 defense spending. As part of the first reconciliation bill next year, incoming-Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) reportedly plans to include additional border security and defense spending. However, some Republicans have pushed back on this, arguing that more money should not be given to the Defense Department until the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is able to successfully identify areas of waste, fraud, and abuse. This is a departure from the past, when opposing increased defense spending was seen as a non-starter for Republicans in Washington. This issue could divide Republicans next year, pitting defense hawks against budget hawks. And, more importantly, it highlights the difficulty for House and Senate Republicans to move quickly on any reconciliation bill.

On a related note, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act this week, with 81 Democrats joining 200 Republicans to vote "aye" on the measure. The final bill stuck to the spending cap negotiated under the debt limit deal last year and authorizes a total of $895 billion. The Senate is expected to take up the measure next week.

CBO Baseline Changes: This week, the House unanimously passed the Increasing Baseline Updates Act (H.R. 9716), which would require the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to submit at least two updates to its annual baseline, including the economic data used in its calculation. The bill also requires the President to submit technical budget data to Congress by February 1st each year. This change would give Congress better insight into the federal government's projected spending for the year and give appropriators more time to examine the President's budget request.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leslie A. Belcher
Leslie A. Belcher
Photo of Rowan Bost
Rowan Bost
Photo of Elizabeth Hurley Burks
Elizabeth Hurley Burks
Photo of Michelle Nellenbach
Michelle Nellenbach
Person photo placeholder
Jack Buttarazzi
Photo of Chloe Beaumont-Smith
Chloe Beaumont-Smith
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More