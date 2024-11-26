Trump 2.0 (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop team comes back together to analyze the recent election results and discuss what Trump's victory, along with a Republican trifecta, mean for the future of the party. With Trump securing decisive wins in all the key swing states and the popular vote, hosts Josh Zive, Liam Donovan, and Dylan Pasiuk break down shifting voter demographics and explore what a potential legislative agenda could look like in the upcoming term. Curious about the challenges and opportunities the GOP may face in Congress over the next two years? Then tune in!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.