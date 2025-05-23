A Closer Look At The House Ways And Means Budget Reconciliation Legislation–Process And Policies

In this webinar, members of our Tax Policy practice group host a comprehensive discussion on the next steps for the tax legislation as it progresses through the House and over to the Senate. Our team, with decades of Hill experience, consider the process, politics, and policies at play in moving the package through the House and discuss what we could expect in the Senate as the budget reconciliation package comes face to face with the Byrd Rule.
