22 November 2024

Former Trump Officials Talk Next Term (Podcast)

A panel made up of Brownstein policy directors that worked in President Trump's first administration come together for a candid conversation about the 2024 election results before turning to what's
A panel made up of Brownstein policy directors that worked in President Trump's first administration come together for a candid conversation about the 2024 election results before turning to what's ahead for the Trump transition and the next four years. Moderated by Barry Jackson, the panel is also joined by Boris Epshteyn, counsel and senior advisor to President Trump, who provided insights on Trump's historic campaign and agenda for his next term.

