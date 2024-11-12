National Outlook

California 2024 Election Results and Analysis

It typically takes weeks for counties in California to process and count all of the ballots. Elections officials have approximately one month to complete their extensive tallying, auditing and certification work. As of Thursday evening, the secretary of state's unprocessed ballot estimate was released, noting that California still has 5,472,423 ballots yet to count. With a significant amount of ballots remaining, several legislative races hang in the balance, in addition to critical races to determine control of the U.S House of Representatives. County elections officials must report final official results for presidential electors to the secretary of state by Dec. 3, 2024, and all other state contests by Dec. 6, 2024. The secretary of state will certify the results on Dec. 13, 2024.

For ballot measures, the Associated Press has called the results in favor or Propositions 2, 3, 4, 35 and 36 and against Prop 33. As of this the morning of Nov. 7, Propositions 5, 6, 32 and 34 remain fairly close.

In legislative races, it is notable that Republicans have significantly overperformed in two strong Democratic districts. Two Republicans are currently ahead of their Democratic opponents in two majority-Latino districts that voted for President Joe Biden by double digits. With significant votes still to be counted, several races hang in the balance.

Colorado 2024 Election Results and Analysis

The 2024 general election cycle was as tumultuous as any in recent memory, with both sides of the aisle experiencing fits and starts of political inertia ranging from Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket to two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump (R), with a number of other noteworthy developments besides.

Florida 2024 Election Results and Analysis

Nevada 2024 Election Results and Analysis

Despite former President Donald Trump winning Nevada comfortably, Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen will hold on to her seat. Sen. Rosen's win will be more modest than pollsters predicted as she narrowly edged out Army veteran and Republican Sam Brown. Nevada is no stranger to split-ticket voting following the results of the 2022 election, when voters elected Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Nevada had not swung for a Republican in the presidential election since electing George W. Bush in 2004. As a result, this created favorable results downballot for Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who will hold on to his veto pen as Democrats failed to get a supermajority in either the Assembly or Senate.

Wyoming 2024 Election Results and Analysis

At the statewide level, Donald Trump garnered a commanding win over Kamala Harris with 192,576 votes to her 69,0508 votes, or 71% to 25%, the largest margin in the nation. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and U.S. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY) easily secured victories in their races, with Barrasso garnering 75.5% and Hageman 71% of the vote. Barrasso has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and is currently the chair of the Senate Republican Conference. Hageman has served since 2022.

