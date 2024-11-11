PRG Pulse 2024 Post-Election Webinar (Video)

self

On the morning after the 2024 election, Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) lobbyists, lawyers and strategic communications professionals presented their award-winning PRG Pulse Post-Election webinar to break down what we know about the 2024 election results and share what business leaders should expect in key issues, including energy, environmental, tax and trade policy.

PRG Speakers

E. Dee Martin , partner and PRG co-head

, partner and PRG co-head Scott H. Segal , partner and PRG co-head

, partner and PRG co-head Joseph A. Brazauskas , senior counsel

, senior counsel Liam P. Donovan , senior political strategist

, senior political strategist Frank V. Maisano , senior principal

, senior principal Paul Nathanson , senior principal

, senior principal Timothy J. Urban , senior principal

, senior principal Joshua C. Zive, senior principal

Guest Speakers

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) , US representative for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois

, US representative for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois Jonathan Martin , politics bureau chief and senior political columnist for Politico

, politics bureau chief and senior political columnist for Politico Honorable Mark W. Menezes , president and CEO of the United States Energy Association and former deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy

, president and CEO of the United States Energy Association and former deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy Ben Storrow, energy transition reporter for Politico's E&E News

