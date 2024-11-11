PRG Pulse 2024 Post-Election Webinar (Video)

On the morning after the 2024 election, Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) lobbyists, lawyers and strategic communications professionals presented their award-winning PRG Pulse Post-Election webinar to break down what we know about the 2024 election results and share what business leaders should expect in key issues, including energy, environmental, tax and trade policy.
PRG Speakers
- E. Dee Martin, partner and PRG co-head
- Scott H. Segal, partner and PRG co-head
- Joseph A. Brazauskas, senior counsel
- Liam P. Donovan, senior political strategist
- Frank V. Maisano, senior principal
- Paul Nathanson, senior principal
- Timothy J. Urban, senior principal
- Joshua C. Zive, senior principal
Guest Speakers
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), US representative for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois
- Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief and senior political columnist for Politico
- Honorable Mark W. Menezes, president and CEO of the United States Energy Association and former deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy
- Ben Storrow, energy transition reporter for Politico's E&E News
