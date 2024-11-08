State AG Elections 2024

Here are the results from the Associated Press as of November 7, 2024, 2:00 pm:

State AG Election Results

Indiana : Incumbent Todd Rokita (R) defeated Destiny Wells (D).

: Incumbent Todd Rokita (R) defeated Destiny Wells (D). Missouri : Incumbent Andrew Bailey (R) defeated Elad Gross (D).

: Incumbent Andrew Bailey (R) defeated Elad Gross (D). Montana : Incumbent Austin Knudsen (R) defeated Ben Alke (D).

: Incumbent Austin Knudsen (R) defeated Ben Alke (D). North Carolina : Jeff Jackson (D) won the open-seat race against Dan Bishop (R).

: Jeff Jackson (D) won the open-seat race against Dan Bishop (R). Pennsylvania : Dave Sunday (R) won the open-seat race against Eugene DePasquale (D).

: Dave Sunday (R) won the open-seat race against Eugene DePasquale (D). Oregon : Dan Rayfield (D) won the open-seat race against Will Lathrop (R).

: Dan Rayfield (D) won the open-seat race against Will Lathrop (R). Utah: Derek Brown (R) won the open-seat race against Rudy Bautista (D).

Derek Brown (R) won the open-seat race against Rudy Bautista (D). Vermont : Incumbent Charity Clark (D) defeated Ture Nelson (R).

: Incumbent Charity Clark (D) defeated Ture Nelson (R). Washington : Nick Brown (D) won the open-seat race against Pete Serrano (R).

: Nick Brown (D) won the open-seat race against Pete Serrano (R). West Virginia: J.B. McCuskey won the open-seat race against Teresa Toriseva (D).

Outcomes of Gubernatorial Elections Where Current or Former AGs Were on the Ballot

New Hampshire : Kelly Ayotte (R) has been elected New Hampshire governor

: Kelly Ayotte (R) has been elected New Hampshire governor North Carolina : Josh Stein (D) has been elected North Carolina governor

: Josh Stein (D) has been elected North Carolina governor Washington: Bob Ferguson (D) has been elected Washington governor

Bob Ferguson (D) has been elected Washington governor West Virginia: Patrick Morrisey (R) has been elected West Virginia governor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.