8 November 2024

State AG Elections 2024

CO
Here are the results from the Associated Press as of November 7, 2024, 2:00 pm:
State AG Election Results

  • Indiana: Incumbent Todd Rokita (R) defeated Destiny Wells (D).
  • Missouri: Incumbent Andrew Bailey (R) defeated Elad Gross (D).
  • Montana: Incumbent Austin Knudsen (R) defeated Ben Alke (D).
  • North Carolina: Jeff Jackson (D) won the open-seat race against Dan Bishop (R).
  • Pennsylvania: Dave Sunday (R) won the open-seat race against Eugene DePasquale (D).
  • Oregon: Dan Rayfield (D) won the open-seat race against Will Lathrop (R).
  • Utah: Derek Brown (R) won the open-seat race against Rudy Bautista (D).
  • Vermont: Incumbent Charity Clark (D) defeated Ture Nelson (R).
  • Washington: Nick Brown (D) won the open-seat race against Pete Serrano (R).
  • West Virginia: J.B. McCuskey won the open-seat race against Teresa Toriseva (D).

Outcomes of Gubernatorial Elections Where Current or Former AGs Were on the Ballot

  • New Hampshire: Kelly Ayotte (R) has been elected New Hampshire governor
  • North Carolina: Josh Stein (D) has been elected North Carolina governor
  • Washington: Bob Ferguson (D) has been elected Washington governor
  • West Virginia: Patrick Morrisey (R) has been elected West Virginia governor

Cozen O'Connor
