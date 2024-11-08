State AG Elections 2024

Here are the results from the Associated Press as of November 7, 2024, 2:00 pm:
State AG Election Results
- Indiana: Incumbent Todd Rokita (R) defeated Destiny Wells (D).
- Missouri: Incumbent Andrew Bailey (R) defeated Elad Gross (D).
- Montana: Incumbent Austin Knudsen (R) defeated Ben Alke (D).
- North Carolina: Jeff Jackson (D) won the open-seat race against Dan Bishop (R).
- Pennsylvania: Dave Sunday (R) won the open-seat race against Eugene DePasquale (D).
- Oregon: Dan Rayfield (D) won the open-seat race against Will Lathrop (R).
- Utah: Derek Brown (R) won the open-seat race against Rudy Bautista (D).
- Vermont: Incumbent Charity Clark (D) defeated Ture Nelson (R).
- Washington: Nick Brown (D) won the open-seat race against Pete Serrano (R).
- West Virginia: J.B. McCuskey won the open-seat race against Teresa Toriseva (D).
Outcomes of Gubernatorial Elections Where Current or Former AGs Were on the Ballot
- New Hampshire: Kelly Ayotte (R) has been elected New Hampshire governor
- North Carolina: Josh Stein (D) has been elected North Carolina governor
- Washington: Bob Ferguson (D) has been elected Washington governor
- West Virginia: Patrick Morrisey (R) has been elected West Virginia governor
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.