Special Re-Release: Deepfakes And Disinformation: The World Of Manipulated Media (Video)

In the run up to the 2024 presidential election, the concern with outside interference in our elections and the political debate surrounding them has never been higher. In this environment, we thought it would be a good time to re-release a podcast episode from season one on deepfakes and disinformation, which was originally released in March of 2021. Please listen to former podcast co-host and current candidate for Denver District Attorney John Walsh, Partner Jason Chipman, former counsel Matthew Ferraro, and Nina Schick, who discuss the phenomenon of deepfakes and the implications they have on society as a whole.

