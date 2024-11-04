Celina Stewart, CEO Of The League Of Women Voters: Leadership Lessons From A Voting Rights Champion (Podcast)

Madam Policy welcomes Celina Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of the League of Women Voters (LWV), to talk about the importance of voting, making a plan to vote and voting as early as possible! In celebration of Vote Early Day and election day in just seven days, hosts Dee Martin and Bracewell partner Kate Day chat with Celina about the critical importance of voting rights, what the LWV is doing to ensure voter access, remove barriers to voters and empowering first-time voters. Want to hear more about the legal strategies the LWV is implementing to ensure a fair and trustworthy election process? Then tune in! For more information on how to vote, visit vote411.org to make a plan for the 2024 election.

