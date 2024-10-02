Trailblazer US Representative Becca Balint (D-VT) (Podcast)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

Madam Policy welcomes champion and advocate for mental health services and LGBTQ+ rights as well as a fighter for all things Vermont, US Representative Becca Balint (D-VT). Rep. Balint joins Madam Policy hosts Dee Martin and Ihna Mangundayao to discuss her key policy priorities for Vermont including housing, healthcare and climate issues. Tune in as former middle school teacher, Rep. Balint, gives her take on whether teaching members of congress or teaching middle schoolers is more challenging. Tune in to hear more about the Congresswoman's journey and the importance of being the first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. Want to know how Rep. Balint cultivates bipartisan support for some of the most critical issues facing our nation? Then listen now!

