Christopher Lynch’s Article, “Federal Rescheduling Sets The Stage For Marijuana Business Acquisitions As Pharma And Ag Firms Eye Industry (Op-Ed)," Was Published In Marijuana Moment

The FDA's rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III signals accepted medical use and lower abuse potential, creating new opportunities for business consolidation. As pharmaceutical and agricultural firms eye the cannabis industry, companies must strategically position themselves as either consolidators or attractive acquisition targets in this evolving landscape.

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Overview

Christopher Lynch’s article, “Federal Rescheduling Sets The Stage For Marijuana Business Acquisitions As Pharma And Ag Firms Eye Industry (Op-Ed),” published in Marijuana Moment, discusses that FDA-approved or state-licensed medical marijuana, from Schedule I to Schedule III, indicates accepted medical use and lower potential for abuse. “The practical question isn’t whether this is something to celebrate, it’s whether your business is positioned to be a consolidator, an attractive acquisition target or something different,” Chris says. To read more, click here.

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