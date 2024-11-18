Culture & Compliance Chronicles: Innovative Compliance Strategies With Katie Daniels (Podcast)

On this episode of Culture & Compliance Chronicles, Amanda Raad and Nitish Upadhyaya from Ropes & Gray's Insights Lab, and Richard Bistrong of Front-Line Anti-Bribery, are joined by Katie Daniels, managing director and head of compliance at CPP Investments. Katie shares her journey in using tools such as behavioral science to think differently about compliance challenges. Hear how you can harness the human factor in investigations, learn lessons to be a better partner with business stakeholders, and understand how vulnerability can be a strength. Katie reflects on her most impactful behaviorally-informed compliance interventions (and areas where things didn't go so well too), as well as factors that influence trust in a compliance team. And no conversation with Katie is complete without delving into the world of theatre and music!

Discover how Katie's innovative thinking and experiences have shaped her approach to compliance, and gain practical tips to rethink your own challenges.

