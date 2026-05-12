Betting On Trouble: Insider Trading Arrests And The Senate’s Prediction Market Ban

What Happened

Two developments this week confirm that prediction markets have entered a new era of legal and regulatory scrutiny.

April 23 — First U.S. Insider Trading Arrest: The DOJ unsealed an indictment against Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke (“Sgt. Van Dyke”), a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who allegedly used classified information of “Operation Absolute Resolve” — the mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — to place 13 bets on Polymarket between December 27, 2026, and January 2, 2026, netting approximately $409,000 on a $33,000 stake. Sgt. Van Dyke was charged with unlawful use of confidential information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.

In a parallel civil enforcement action, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against the active service member charging him with violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”) and CFTC regulations.

April 30 — Senate Unanimously Ban Themselves from Prediction Market Trading: The Senate passed a resolution, effective immediately, prohibiting senators and staff from trading on prediction markets. The House has been urged to follow, and restrictions on executive branch officials are expected to be pursued in May.

Why This Goes Beyond Government

Insider trading laws also apply to prediction markets. The Commodity Exchange Act and Rule 180.1(a) prohibit trading event contracts on nonpublic information (“NPI”) — the same framework as securities law. U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton called Van Dyke’s conduct “clear insider trading” and has signaled further enforcement actions are coming.

The blockchain trail is public. Suspicious trades were identified on-chain within hours of the operation — before any investigation. Every prediction market trade creates a permanent public record. In Van Dyke’s case, attempts to erase or disguise that activity did not conceal it—they supplied prosecutors with an auditable timeline of intent, execution, and concealment.

The Bottom Line for Companies

Any company — or its employees — that holds nonpublic information related to events being traded on prediction markets is exposed. This is not limited to government or military contexts. When a business, a related transaction, a regulatory decision, or an operational development at a company is the subject of an active prediction market contract, trading by an insider can create potential insider trading and federal fraud liability.

The Van Dyke case makes clear that enforcement agencies are watching these markets and will act. Companies that do not get ahead of this now risk being reactive when it is already too late.

If any of the following apply to your organization, action is needed now:

Employees have access to NPI related to events that could be traded on prediction market platforms;



Your company, a deal, or a regulatory matter involving you is the subject of an active prediction market contract;



Key personnel — executives, advisers, or those with operational knowledge — have no explicit guidance prohibiting prediction market trading; or



Your existing insider trading policy does not mention prediction markets by name

Companies should immediately assess whether their insider trading policies cover prediction markets, identify which employee groups need explicit guidance or restrictions, and consider pre-clearance or blackout procedures for prediction market activity where NPI may be relevant. The legal exposure — criminal charges, civil penalties, disgorgement, and reputational damage — is real and the enforcement machinery is now in place.

Watch: More Enforcement Coming

The CFTC filed the first-ever civil prediction market insider trading action alongside the Van Dyke criminal case and has signaled more to come. Separately, suspicious bets tied to U.S.–Iran ceasefire timing are under scrutiny. The Van Dyke arrest is the opening shot, not the final one.