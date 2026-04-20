IOSCO Reports On Pre‑Hedging And Financial Asset Tokenization

The International Organization of Securities Commissions has issued two significant final reports addressing pre-hedging practices and financial asset tokenization, both carrying major implications for US and global derivatives regulation. These principles-based guidance documents may reshape how the Commodity Futures Trading Commission approaches market-conduct standards while balancing technological innovation. The reports explore frameworks for managing conduct risks in pre-hedging activities and assess

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Introduction

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) plays a central role in shaping the global regulatory landscape for finan cial market regulation. IOSCO reports have signifi cant implications for the Commodity Futures Trad ing Commission (“CFTC”), its registrants and the markets it oversees, as they provide frameworks and guidance that inform US regulatory policy and practices. Oftentimes, IOSCO reports are the pre cursor to CFTC regulatory action, or signal future regulatory trends in the United States.

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