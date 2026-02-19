ARTICLE
19 February 2026

IOSCO Reports On Pre-Hedging And Financial Asset Tokenization

WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale Partner Matthew Kulkin and Associate Caroline Estey authored "IOSCO Reports on Pre-Hedging and Financial Asset Tokenization," a paper presented to the ABA Business Law Section's Derivatives and Futures Law Committee.
United States Finance and Banking
Matthew B. Kulkin and Caroline Estey
