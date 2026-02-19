WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
WilmerHale Partner Matthew Kulkin and Associate Caroline Estey authored "IOSCO Reports on Pre-Hedging and Financial Asset Tokenization," a paper presented to the ABA Business Law Section's Derivatives and Futures Law Committee.
WilmerHale Partner Matthew Kulkin and Associate Caroline Estey authored "IOSCO
Reports on Pre-Hedging and Financial Asset Tokenization,"
a paperpresented to the ABA Business Law Section's Derivatives
and Futures Law Committee.