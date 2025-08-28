Reading Version Of The Banking Directive Implementation And Bureaucracy Relief Act (CRD VI Implementation Act)

After a long wait, the draft bill for the Banking Directive Implementation and Bureaucracy Relief Act (Bankenrichtlinienumsetzungs- und Bürokratieentlastungsgesetz, BRUBEG) has now been made public.
The BRUBEG transposes the provisions of Directive (EU) 2024/1619 (Capital Requirements Directive VI – CRD VI) into national law.
We are providing you with a reading version that outlines the changes to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz) – which are likely to be particularly relevant in practice – as presented in the draft bill of the BRUBEG. A reading version of the other changes brought about by the BRUBEG will be made available shortly.
