28 August 2025

Reading Version Of The Banking Directive Implementation And Bureaucracy Relief Act (CRD VI Implementation Act)

Alexander Behrens and Martina Stegmaier
After a long wait, the draft bill for the Banking Directive Implementation and Bureaucracy Relief Act (Bankenrichtlinienumsetzungs- und Bürokratieentlastungsgesetz, BRUBEG) has now been made public.

The BRUBEG transposes the provisions of Directive (EU) 2024/1619 (Capital Requirements Directive VI – CRD VI) into national law.

We are providing you with a reading version that outlines the changes to the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz) – which are likely to be particularly relevant in practice – as presented in the draft bill of the BRUBEG. A reading version of the other changes brought about by the BRUBEG will be made available shortly.

Compare Act CRD VI

Lesefassung CRD VI DE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

