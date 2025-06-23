Europe As An Investment Destination: What Does The Future Hold? (Podcast)

In our latest Global Insights podcast—hosted by former Financial Times EU correspondent, Javier Espinoza—our partners explore how the European Commission is adapting its policy agenda to global events and how multinational organizations are responding to its efforts to simplify its regulatory structures.
They also explain the latest updates on merger control, state aid, FDI screening and antitrust, analyze moves to foster a pan-European capital market to support EU industrial policy, and share their insights on the evolution of data and AI regulation.
Key takeaways from this podcast:
1. Europe remains an attractive investment destination.
Despite geopolitical tensions, Europe's large market, political stability, and adherence to the rule of law continue to draw investors.
2. Regulatory focus is shifting toward competitiveness and resilience.
The EU is simplifying and reforming its regulatory structures to promote business competitiveness.
3. Investment scrutiny is more complex, with Investors now facing multiple regimes Merger control, FDI screening, and the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (where relevant) make deal processes more complex.
4. The Commission is prioritizing investment in a number of strategic sectors.
Energy, defense, and technology are in focus, with simplified state aid and regulatory support to boost growth. It's possible defence mergers could face looser merger control rules as the EU looks to build its capabilities.
5. Capital markets union needs more than regulation.
Building a true pan-European capital market requires not just harmonized rules, but also cultural change, financial literacy, and national policy alignment.
You can listen to the full podcast or download the transcript below.
