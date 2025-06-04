CFTC Divisions Interpret "U.S. Person" Definition And U.S. Location Versus Foreign Location

In Short

The Situation: A 2024 CFTC enforcement action settlement that may have introduced a new test for when the Commodity Exchange Act and the agency's regulations apply on a cross-border basis concerned then-CFTC Commissioner and now Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham.

The Results to Date: The CFTC staff recently provided some certainty to market participants engaging in cross-border derivatives trading by issuing an interpretative letter addressing issues raised in the 2024 settlement.

What to Expect: Given that Acting Chair Pham has announced her intention to return to the private sector and that there is no firm date for her replacement as chairman (expected to be Brian Quintenz, though his confirmation is not imminent), she can be expected to continue to cause the staff to take actions that comport with her policy views, as we noted in a prior Jones Day Commentary and as she set out in numerous speeches during her terms as a CFTC commissioner and as acting chair.

On May 21, 2025, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") announced that its Market Participants Division and Division of Market Oversight ("Divisions") had issued an interpretative letter to a proprietary trading firm ("Prop Firm"), whose main office and headquarters are offshore, providing the Divisions' views on the meaning of four terms used in the agency's guidance and regulations in the context of certain cross-border derivatives activity. The terms bear on whether certain persons must register and/or comply with various regulatory obligations when undertaking that cross-border activity. In the letter, the Divisions confirmed that neither the Prop Firm's current activities nor its proposed activities (including hiring U.S.-based traders and others to be employed by an affiliate also organized offshore) implicated relevant registration or compliance provisions.

The relevant terms and regulations/guidance are as follows:

These concepts lend themselves to various outcome-oriented interpretations, depending on how strict or lenient the CFTC wants to be in applying its regulatory scheme to entities that have both U.S. and foreign connections. For instance, a single employee in the United States could be viewed as meaning that the employee's foreign-based employer is located in the United States. Or the CFTC could take the view that only the headquarters, place of organization, or principal place of business matters for determining U.S. location or U.S. person status. Or the CFTC could leave itself some discretion to consider the facts and circumstances of each situation.

The first two approaches give certainty but may be viewed as too simplistic and/or too strict or lenient, depending on who leads the CFTC at a given time. The third approach allows the CFTC to apply its regime, or not, to entities depending on their unique facts. While the third approach may be seen as more fair and/or appropriate, it may alternatively be seen as allowing the CFTC to apply its regime in circumstances where it shouldn't or to create new tests without prior notice, as then-CFTC Commissioner Pham indicated in her concurring statement in In re Falcon Labs Ltd. ("FalconX").

Then-Commissioner Pham expressed concern that the CFTC's FalconX settlement relied on a newly crafted test relying on various factors (including the location of the ultimate beneficial owners in the United States) to look through a non-U.S. legal entity to find that it was located in the United States. Regardless of how one views the third approach, it does not provide a great deal of certainty to market participants for planning purposes; moreover, what certainty may be provided tends to be only intermittent in the form of enforcement actions, published staff letters and non-public, informal staff guidance.

The Divisions' interpretative letter is guided by the principle that "customer protection efforts be left to local authorities in areas where neither domestic customers [n]or intermediaries are involved." Although some of the Prop Firm's facts may have allowed it to avoid the CFTC's swap regulatory regime (for example, the fact that it was operated from outside the United States fit within the cross-border guidance concept that an investment vehicle generally would be viewed as a non-U.S. person if it's controlled from outside the United States), the application of existing guidance to those facts was subject to caveats. One caveat is that the principal place of business examples in the CFTC's cross-border guidance on collective investment vehicles are not intended to be exclusive or to preclude a determination that any particular collective investment vehicle has its principal place of business in the United States.

The application of existing guidance to the Prop Firm's facts was also subject to interpretation: the CFTC said in its cross-border guidance that, depending on a collective investment vehicle's investment strategy, control may be exhibited by "those responsible for investment selections, risk management decisions, portfolio management, or trade execution[,]" which could lead to different outcomes if those personnel were inside or outside the United States. Because the Prop Firm also trades futures on foreign exchanges, there was some concern that a FalconX-like approach would lead the Prop Firm's foreign brokers and the foreign exchanges it trades on to offboard it lest they be required to register with the CFTC in one or more categories or face CFTC compliance obligations.

These kinds of repercussions give potential counterparties and other market participants pause. By issuing the interpretative letter, the Divisions provided a measure of certainty for as long as the letter is in force.

Two Key Takeaways

The interpretative letter was based on the Prop Firm's facts, so the letter may not apply to other firms with different facts. Still, the Prop Firm's facts are hardly unique, and it is clear from the history behind the interpretative letter that at least the CFTC's current chairman wants to apply the letter's concepts broadly, so we expect that other market participants will (reasonably) rely on it. However, future CFTC chairmen who wish to take a more aggressive enforcement posture and/or hold a more expansive view of the CFTC's proper cross-border jurisdiction can cause the staff to withdraw or scale back the interpretative letter.

