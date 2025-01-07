A Practical Guide To The Regulation Of Hedge Fund Trading Activities - Chapter 3: Special Issues Under Sections 13(d) And 16 For Hedge Funds

Proskauer's Practical Guide to the Regulation of Hedge Fund Trading Activities offers a concise, easy-to-read overview of the trading issues and questions we commonly encounter when advising hedge funds and their managers. It is written not only for lawyers, but also for investment professionals, support staff and others interested in gaining a quick understanding of the recurring trading issues we tackle for clients, along with the solutions and analyses we have developed over our decades-long representation of hedge funds and their managers.

In Chapter 3: Special Issues under Sections 13(d) and 16 for Hedge Funds, we summarize the SEC's recent Section 13(d) amendments — the most significant amendments to these rules in decades — and dive deeper into reporting and liability issues under these Sections of the Exchange Act from the straightforward recurrent issues, traps for the unwary and new developments for hedge funds.

Chapter 1: When Passive Investors Drift into Activist Status

Chapter 2: Insider Trading: Focus on Subtle and Complex Issues

Chapter 3: Special Issues under Sections 13(d) and 16 for Hedge Funds

Chapter 4: Key Requirements and Timing Considerations of Hart-Scott-Rodino

Chapter 5: Rule 105 of Regulation M, New Short Sale Disclosure Rules, and Tender Offer Rules

Chapter 6: Swaps and Other Derivatives

