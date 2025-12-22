ARTICLE
22 December 2025

SEC Risk Alert On The Advisers Act Marketing Rule

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
On December 16, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a risk alert on the adviser marketing rule.
United States Finance and Banking
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Richard D. Marshall’s articles from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • in United States

On December 16, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a risk alert on the adviser marketing rule.

This is the first risk alert published by the SEC in over a year. The risk alert "addresses observations regarding advisers' satisfaction of disclosure requirements and oversight and compliance practices under the Testimonials and Endorsements Provisions, as well as advisers' due diligence and disclosure requirements under the Third-Party Ratings Provisions."

Read more in Katten's detailed summary of this important risk alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Richard D. Marshall
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More