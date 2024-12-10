ARTICLE
10 December 2024

EMIR 3 Published In The Official Journal Of The European Union

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
EMIR 3, published in the Official Journal of the EU on December 4, 2024, introduces substantive changes to the existing clearing framework and margining exemptions under the EMIR Regulation.
European Union Finance and Banking
Alban Caillemer Du Ferrage,Qian Hu,Christopher Arnold
+4 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

EMIR 3, published in the Official Journal of the EU on December 4, 2024, introduces substantive changes to the existing clearing framework and margining exemptions under the EMIR Regulation.

Regulation 2024/2987 of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulations (EU) No 648/2012, (EU) No 575/2013, and (EU) 2017/1131, as regards measures to mitigate excessive exposures to third-country central counterparties and improve the efficiency of Union clearing markets ("EMIR 3"), will enter into force on December 24, 2024 for most of the provisions.

A fundamental change relates to the active account requirement ("AAR"), which requires the clearing of interest rate derivatives denominated in euro or Polish zloty and euro-denominated short-term interest rate derivatives ("In-Scope Transactions") through EU-authorized central counterparties ("EU-CCP"). Under this requirement, counterparties (whether financial counterparties ("FCs") or non-financial counterparties ("NFCs")) whose In-Scope Transactions exceed the applicable clearing threshold will have to clear a minimum number of In-Scope Transactions through a permanently functional active account at an EU-CCP. On November 20, 2024, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") published a draft RTS specifying the conditions of the AAR, including the "representativeness" criteria (e.g., relevant In-Scope Transactions classes and subclasses, reference periods).

EMIR 3 also introduces other changes relating to OTC derivatives, notably:

  • The inclusion in the EMIR level 1 regulation of the exemption to the margining requirements for uncleared single stock options and equity index options, which becomes permanent;
  • Changes to the conditions to benefit from exemptions for intragroup transactions with a non-EU counterparty. Such exemptions no longer require an equivalence decision, and should be available to non-EU counterparties not located in a high-risk or non-cooperative country or other countries specifically designated as not eligible for the exemptions, where such countries appear in a list issued by the Commission or the Council;
  • Change to the clearing thresholds calculation methodology. FCs will have to calculate both their uncleared positions on the one hand, and their cleared and uncleared positions on the other hand, to determine whether they exceed the relevant clearing thresholds. NFCs will be required to only calculate their uncleared positions, with hedging transactions remaining excluded from such calculation. These provisions will start applying from the date of entry into force of further RTS, which may specify new clearing thresholds; and
  • OTC derivatives initiated and concluded as the result of a post-trade risk reduction exercise (such as portfolio compression) shall not be subject to the clearing obligations, subject to conditions to be specified in further RTS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alban Caillemer Du Ferrage
Alban Caillemer Du Ferrage
Photo of Qian Hu
Qian Hu
Photo of Nick Wittek
Nick Wittek
Photo of Christopher Arnold
Christopher Arnold
Photo of Iván Martín-Barbón
Iván Martín-Barbón
Photo of Marie-Fleur Rautou
Marie-Fleur Rautou
Photo of Olga Goncharska
Olga Goncharska
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More