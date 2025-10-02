California's Climate Accountability In Action: CARB Releases Entity List Under SB 253 & SB 261

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) took a significant
step forward recently in implementing the state's climate
disclosure laws: SB 253 (the Climate Corporate Data Accountability
Act) and SB 261 (the Climate-Related Financial Risk Disclosure
law), in each case as amended by SB 219.
The CARB has released its preliminary list of entities that
staff believe may be subject to one or both statutes.
Taking steps now is critically important, given that inaugural
reports under SB 261 are due January 1, 2026. Click here for more information.
