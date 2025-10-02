ARTICLE
2 October 2025

California's Climate Accountability In Action: CARB Releases Entity List Under SB 253 & SB 261

AG
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) took a significant step forward recently in implementing the state's climate disclosure laws: SB 253 (the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act) and SB 261...
United States California Environment
Stacey H. Mitchell,Kenneth J. Markowitz,Brecken Aubrey Petty
+2 Authors
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) took a significant step forward recently in implementing the state's climate disclosure laws: SB 253 (the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act) and SB 261 (the Climate-Related Financial Risk Disclosure law), in each case as amended by SB 219.

The CARB has released its preliminary list of entities that staff believe may be subject to one or both statutes.

Taking steps now is critically important, given that inaugural reports under SB 261 are due January 1, 2026. Click here for more information.

