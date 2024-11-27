ARTICLE
27 November 2024

International Climate Funding Deal Reached, But For How Long

Interesting development at COP29, where developed countries agreed to fund $300B in climate projects in developing countries annually by 2035, up from a prior commitment of $100B annually. From the U.S. perspective, though, the big question is obviously the degree to which the United States will continue to engage in international climate efforts, especially those that involve wealth transfer.

Negotiators reached a deal early Sunday in which rich countries agreed to provide at least $300 billion per year in financing by 2035 to help poorer nations fight climate change.

