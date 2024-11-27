International Climate Funding Deal Reached, But For How Long

Interesting development at COP29, where developed countries agreed to fund $300B in climate projects in developing countries annually by 2035, up from a prior commitment of $100B annually. From the U.S. perspective, though, the big question is obviously the degree to which the United States will continue to engage in international climate efforts, especially those that involve wealth transfer.

