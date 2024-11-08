Geneva Insights - November 2024

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Economic

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Council on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) meets November 6-7. The council shares updates on technical cooperation, including reports from Switzerland, New Zealand, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the World Customs Organization (WCO). Ireland, Malta, and Ukraine notify the council of changes to their intellectual property laws and regulations. Key process underway is the review of the TRIPS Agreement implementation under Article 71.1 where some delegations want to check the delivery of objectives in the last 30 years. The WTO Secretariat's technical cooperation efforts in the TRIPS area are also discussed, fostering international collaboration on intellectual property issue.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) members gather for the Fossil Fuel Subsidy Reform ( FFSR) meeting on November 26, committing to eliminate inefficient fossil fuel subsidies through cooperation and information sharing, addressing development concerns, and supporting global sustainability initiatives. The WTO Fossil Fuel Subsidy Reform Initiative enhances transparency, reviews crisis support measures, and addresses harmful subsidies. The initiative's ongoing efforts advance concrete options for reform, promoting cooperation among WTO members.

Standards and Regulatory

From November 4-8, the World Trade Organization Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) meets as a part of the 10 th Triennial Review to review the implementation of the TBT Agreement as mandated by that agreement. Some member proposals involve interoperable data standards in trade, steel decarbonization standards, and facilitation of lithium-ion battery trade. These proposals come in response to the review report of the 9th Triennial Review, adopted in November 2021.

The Working Party on the Transport of Dangerous Goods holds its 116th meeting from November 5-8. The group first considers the status of the Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) before evaluating proposals for amendments to ADR pertaining to the construction and approval of vehicles. The Working Party also discusses the circular economy, the sustainable use of natural resources, and Sustainable Development Goals before adopting a report.

The Working Party on Agricultural Quality Standards holds its 79th meeting from November 11-13. After opening remarks from the Chair of the Party and the Director of Economic Cooperation and Trade at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the Party discusses updates pertaining to the standardization of fresh fruits and vegetables. Later, the UNECE standards for dry and dried produce are developed and revised before the Working Party considers the adoption of seven new standards on a variety of agricultural products. Agenda items also include a review of standards for seed potatoes and meat as well as discussion on sustainable food systems and resource efficiency.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures Committee holds a thematic session on emerging risk and new agricultural technologies to address them. The meetings take place between November 11-15. The session sheds light on two primary topics. The first is the ways to define, identify and characterize emerging SPS-related risks that pose a threat to food safety or human health. The second is the development of new technologies that may be able to address these risks and an evaluation of what barriers exist to their implementation.

The 194th World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations takes place from November 12-15. One of the first topics of discussion is Intelligent Transport Systems and activities related to automated vehicles. Dozens of proposals are considered including proposals on light-signaling devises, road illumination devices, vulnerable road users, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas vehicles, and anti-theft and alarm systems. Other proposals address pedestrian safety, heavy vehicle breaking, and hydrogen vehicles.

Communications and Digital

On November 1, the ITU's Study Group 4 (SG4) meets to discuss ways to sustain outer space activities to ensure safe, long-term access to orbital resources. The Russian Federation will present on ITU's role in coordinating policies for space sustainability, emphasizing responsible resource management and satellite lifecycle strategies. Brazil shares outcomes from the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, to address means of collaboration to keep space accessible for peaceful purposes. This meeting aims to strengthen global cooperation for the responsible and sustained use of space environments. Interested parties can register here.

The ITU-D will host Study Groups 1 and 2 in November, focusing on transformative strategies for digital inclusion and security. From November 4 to 8, Study Group 1 participants addresses connectivity for underserved areas, the use of drones in disaster management, and satellite communications in emergencies, with insights from Rwanda, the U.S., and th th th Ericsson. Study Group 2, meeting November 11 to 15, emphasizes cybersecurity, AI applications in smart cities, and digital financial solutions, with contributions from Albania, China, and Turkey. Discussions include experiences from the Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) on closing the gender digital divide and mobile connectivity research from the GSM Association. Together, these sessions aim to close the digital divide, drive innovation, and ensure global digital resilience. Interested parties can register here for Study Group 1, and here for the event at Study Group 2.

The International Telecommunications Union's Study Group 6 (SG6) prepares for pivotal discussions across its Working Parties in November. Working Party 6A (WP 6A) meets from November 5-13, to address network planning for digital broadcasting and 5G compatibility, with updates from Japan and France on advancements in terrestrial TV. From November 11- 14, Working Party 6B (WP 6B) focuses on content delivery innovations, including 5G UHDTV/HDTV usage and immersive audio, led by contributions from Japan, China, and Korea. Working Party 6C's (WP 6C) session on November 4-8 examines standards for HDR workflows, 6DoF audio, and hybrid media applications, with insights from the U.S. and China. On November 15, SG6 reviews updates from France and Brazil on next-generation digital terrestrial television to explore recent achievements and global broadcasting standards. Interested parties can register here for the meetings occurring at WP 6A, WP 6B, WP 6C, and SG6.

From November 5-8, ITU Working Party 1B (WP 1B) meets to examine critical issues in spectrum management and utilization. Brazil will present data collection methods for spectrum efficiency, while Indonesia proposes a framework for assessing spectrum availability and economy. Japan addresses challenges in managing UHF bands due to digital TV transitions, and Korea presents a draft for defining ultra-wideband (UWB) and guidelines for integrating Ground- and Wall-Penetrating Radar systems. The U.S. discusses updates on short-range device parameters, and China lead discussions on economic aspects of spectrum management. This meeting aims to optimize spectrum allocation to support new technologies and maximize efficiency. Interested parties can register here for WP 1B.

From November 11-19, the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) meets to address satellite services and regulatory procedures. Submissions from Norway, the U.S., and Iran regarding Starlink services in Iran are on the agenda, along with regulatory time-limit extensions requested by Mexico, the U.K., Indonesia, and Japan. Furthermore, the Board reviews procedural rules, with input from various administrations to refine satellite coordination regulations and address interference issues. This meeting intends to enhance international cooperation in satellite regulation and ensure alignment with the evolution of global communication needs. Interested parties can register here.

Study Group 5 (SG5) hosts a series of meetings in November, each Working Group tackling key issues in communications technology and spectrum usage. Working Party 5A (WP 5A), from November 19-29, focuses on intelligent transport systems, Solid State Transmitter (SSTX) radar operations in the 5 GHz band, and railway radiocommunications, with contributions from the United States. Working Party 5B (WP 5B), meets on November 19-28, to address aviation and satellite safety, including technical standards for radio altimeters and Wireless Avionics Intra-Communications (WAIC) systems, with insights from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Concurrently, Working Party 5C (WP 5C) explores frequency management in the 450–700 GHz range and enhance monitoring practices, incorporating contributions from the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity and updates to ITU-R's monitoring handbook. This coordinated effort aims to advance safety and efficiency across global communications. Interested parties can register here for the meetings at WP 5A, WP 5B, and WP 5C.

Health

The Twelfth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response takes place from November 4-15. The meeting opens with plenary sessions accessible to WHO Member States, Associate Members, Observers, and relevant stakeholders, with daily briefings for stakeholders to provide updates and input on key articles, all webcast. Substantive negotiations occur in closed format, focusing on finalizing a new international agreement under WHO to enhance pandemic preparedness and response. November 12 is set as a procedural cutoff date to convene a high-level meeting still this year to conclude this new international treaty – if all aligns, this is possible.

The 5th Meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on In Vitro Diagnostics (SAGE IVD), an advisory body on global IVD policies, takes place from November 25 to 29. The meeting focuses on recommendations for the WHO Model List of Essential In Vitro Diagnostics (EDL 5) and the review of national EDL developments. An open session on the first day invites global participation from laboratory professionals and stakeholders, with discussions aimed at enhancing access and proper use of diagnostics.

Environment and Sustainability

The bureaus of the conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm conventions meet on November 5-6, to coordinate work for the upcoming meetings of the conferences of the Parties, scheduled for April 28 to May 9, 2025. This joint meeting supports effective guidance to the Secretariat on key issues of synergy among the conventions and reinforces preparations for the conferences. These regular joint meetings ensure aligned action on chemical and waste management across the conventions, contributing to a unified approach in addressing global environmental challenges.

The Tenth Expert Group Meeting on DDT, part of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, takes place from November 5 to 7. Convened by the Conference of the Parties (COP), the expert group evaluates scientific, technical, environmental, and economic data on DDT use in disease vector control. Meeting objectives include analyzing DDT production and use, assessing alternative products and strategies, and evaluating countries' progress in safely transitioning to reliable alternatives. The group will make recommendations to the COP on reducing reliance on DDT and supporting sustainable disease control practices.

The 29th Session of the Committee on Environmental Policy takes place from November 6-8, opening with the adoption of the agenda and a review of recent Bureau work. Participants focus on sustainable development initiatives across the region, preparations for the seventy-first session of the Economic Commission for Europe, and the mid-term review of outcomes from the Ninth Environment for Europe Ministerial Conference. Core discussions include environmental monitoring, assessment, and cross-sectoral activities that impact regional policy, while the session on multilateral environmental agreements and advisory services fosters collaboration.

The Bureau of the Global Framework on Chemicals holds its fifth meeting on November 12, advancing the shared vision of a planet free from harmful chemicals and waste. Created at the fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM5), the Global Framework builds on the Bonn Declaration, a political statement reflecting extensive consultations among governments, NGOs, industry, and academia. The Bureau supports the President and secretariat in guiding conference activities, with representation from public interest groups, industry, trade unions, and the Inter-Organization Programme for the Sound Management of Chemicals (IOMC).

The 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining runs from November 18 to 20, centering on the theme, “Redefining Mining: Balancing the Need for Minerals with Protecting People and the Planet.” Sessions cover essential topics, including strategies to accelerate critical mineral production, the role of circularity, and fiscal policies that encourage domestic value addition. The AGM wraps up with insights on how disruptive technologies and global standards can reshape mining, offering pathways for a more sustainable industry future.

Social

The 352nd Session of the International Labor Organization's (ILO) Governing Board takes place from October 28–November 7. Discussions cover the ILO's strategic plan for 2026–2029, advancements in the Global Coalition for Social Justice, efforts to promote greater democratization in the ILO's governance, and the Organization's contribution to the upcomingWorld Summit for Social Development in 2025. As part of its regular advisory procedures, the body examines cases in Belarus, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Guatemala, and Myanmar. Follow-up discussions also take place on Russian aggression toward Ukraine, and participation rights for Palestine in the ILO.

Science and Technology

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on November 5-6 hosts a conversation on copyright, patent, and trademark laws surrounding frontier technologies. The session touches on several key emerging technologies and their governance but devotes most of its focus to the intellectual property needs demanded by the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) software. Additionally, the meeting covers the intellectual property protections necessitated by AI manipulations, including deep fakes and voice jacking.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) holds a meeting of the Isolde and Neutron Time-of-Flight Experiments Committee (INTC) on November 12. The gathering, led by global physics experts and intended to determine the scientific direction to be taken regarding several pieces of pioneering nuclear research technology, will explore topics in a wide breadth of nuclear and particle physics.

On November 21, the World Trade Organization (WTO) hosts a conference and report launch on artificial intelligence's impact on internation trade, and further how trade may shape artificial intelligence (AI). Providing a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and scholar to discuss the critical emerging technology, the event constitutes a global effort in better understanding and regulating AI. The conference prioritizes the challenges of regulating AI, the role of trade policy in mitigating its risks, and how best to utilize the benefits it can provide.

Youth and Sports

On November 19, youth activists gather at the United Nations in Geneva for the annual ‘Go far, go together' Young Activists Summit (YAS). YAS is a year-round platform that empowers its Laureates by connecting them with decision-makers, providing them with training, supporting them in raising funds, and maximizing their visibility. The summit honors five Laureates for their leadership in defending human rights and/or the environment.

Humanitarian & Human Rights

The upcoming International Conference on Sanctions, Business, and Human Rights takes place on November 21-22, 2024, in Geneva and is focusing on the impact of unilateral sanctions and over-compliance on human rights. Conference discussions revolve around developing the “Guiding Principles on Sanctions, Business, and Human Rights,” which explores legal frameworks, business obligations, and humanitarian carve-outs. The event brings together states, businesses, and human rights advocates to address challenges posed by sanctions and propose solutions to minimize their harmful effects, particularly on vulnerable populations. Please find the Call for Participation here and register for the event here.

The 13th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights takes place from November 25-27, 2024, and focuses on the "smart mix of measures" for safeguarding human rights in business. The forum examines state actions, technology's role, access to remedies, climate change, and Indigenous rights. The forum serves as a platform for participants to discuss key trends and challenges in implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and how to strengthen global business practices while prioritizing human rights. Please find the concept note here and the agenda here. Please register for the forum here. Stakeholders looking to reserve space and showcase in the “marketplace” for networking can find details here.

