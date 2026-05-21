Catherina D. Narigon And L. Claire Hansen, “Plastics Industry Faces Rising Tide Of Litigation, Regulation And Reputational Risk,” Chemical Processing, May 13, 2026.

The plastics industry faces mounting pressure from evolving regulations, litigation risks, and public scrutiny over environmental impacts and product labeling. Legal challenges range from environmental violations and pollution claims to consumer protection allegations regarding misleading sustainability claims and product composition disclosures. As new claims emerge daily, stakeholders must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape that threatens both financial resources and consumer trust.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

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Stakeholders in the plastics industry are facing unique challenges as new laws, policies and public scrutiny reshape the regulatory landscape for plastic products, labeling and waste streams. Litigation can create resource burdens on defendants and impose economic hardship via litigation costs or declines in consumer trust stemming from the litigation — regardless of the outcome. Common claims in such suits include violations of environmental protection standards, public nuisance due to pollution and state consumer protection statute grounds alleging misleading or untruthful claims about the impacts of plastic products, false advertising about the chemical composition of plastic products and contamination of waterways. New claims are emerging seemingly every day.

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