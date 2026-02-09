Minnesota PFAS Reporting System Available, MPCA Will Hold February Webinar On CUUs

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on January 30, 2026, that the online system for reporting products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the PFAS Reporting and Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM), is now available. Manufacturers or their representatives will use PRISM to report on intentionally added PFAS in products sold in Minnesota by July 1, 2026. MPCA notes that all information will be available to the public after review, with the exception of private data. According to MPCA, this information "will help manufacturers develop safer alternatives, inform consumers, and guide progress toward phasing out nonessential PFAS use in Minnesota by 2032." More information on MPCA's final reporting rule is available in our December 9, 2025, blog item.

MPCA states that the initial launch of PRISM allows manufacturers to register, become familiar with all fields, make payments, and submit reports using a drop-down list to select product and component types. MPCA notes that it is in the process of incorporating feedback into system updates that are expected in late February 2026. According to MPCA, the improvements will include greater flexibility in reporting products and components by replacing the drop-down list with an open text field.

Beginning January 1, 2032, Minnesota will ban intentionally added PFAS in products sold in Minnesota unless the use of PFAS is determined by MPCA to be a currently unavoidable use (CUU), which is defined in the statute as "essential for health, safety, or the functioning of society and for which alternatives are not reasonably available." MPCA will establish the determination process through a rulemaking process with public engagement opportunities in 2026, beginning with a webinar on February 26, 2026. at 1:00 p.m. (CST). The webinar will include an overview of the proposed rule, present some proposed rule concepts, and introduce topics for which MPCA is seeking additional feedback. MPCA states that a 30-day feedback period will follow the webinar to allow the public to provide input on the information presented. The webinar will be recorded for those that are unable to attend. Registration is now open.

