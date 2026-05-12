Panelists Announced For “TSCA Reform — 10 Years Later” Conference, June 10, 2026

Leading experts will convene to assess the decade-long implementation of the 2016 Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act amendments to TSCA, examining whether the reformed law has achieved Congress's public health...

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TSCA Reform — 10 Years Later

June 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.(EDT)

An In-Person and Virtual Program

In-Person:

The George Washington University

Virtual livestream details on registration page

Complimentary registration:

https://www.eli.org/events/tsca-reform-10-years-later

Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (GWU) for the tenth annual Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Reform Conference. Leading panelists will reflect on the challenges and accomplishments since the implementation of the 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) Amendments ten years ago and will discuss where TSCA stands today. Only through continued dialogue, engagement, and collaboration will diverse chemical stakeholders achieve the goals Congress set in enacting Lautenberg. ELI’s, GWU’s, and B&C’s facilitation of this important annual conference is an essential element in our collective success in this regard.

Full Agenda (subject to change):

All times Eastern.

June 10, 2026

9:00 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

Welcome

Madison Calhoun, Educational Programming Attorney; Senior Manager, Educational Programs, Environmental Law Institute

Cecilia Diedrich, Staff Attorney, Environmental Law Institute

9:10 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

Setting the Stage: An Overview of Today’s Program

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Oh, what a difference a decade makes! The bipartisan Lautenberg Amendments enacted extensive changes to TSCA that many hoped would set the law on a new course, address its widely recognized challenges, and accelerate U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actions to address public health threats. Since then, four administrations have put their mark on implementation of the amended law. The past ten years have seemed like a roller coaster of competing legal interpretations of some of the Lautenberg Amendments’ most significant provisions, scientific debate and analyses, rulemakings, delays in meeting TSCA deadlines, and major milestones. This short overview will set the stage for our day-long deep dive into an exploration of TSCA’s most consequential issues.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Panel 1: Risk Evaluation

This panel will focus on EPA’s most recent risk evaluations and how they compare with prior administrations’ risk evaluation approaches. We will examine recent changes in direction of the controversial formaldehyde risk evaluation, as well as EPA’s proposed Risk Evaluation Framework Rule and its implications for protecting human health. We will also explore how EPA is considering aggregate and cumulative exposure pathways, what measures EPA and other stakeholders can take to instill greater public confidence in the outcome of risk evaluations, and much more.

Mark N. Duvall, Principal, Beveridge & Diamond, Moderator

Rashmi Joglekar, Ph.D., Science Policy Director, Department of Epidemiology and Population Health, Stanford University

Kelly Lester, Senior Attorney, Earthjustice (virtual)

Judah Prero, Counsel, Arnold & Porter

Kimberly Wise White, Ph.D., Vice President, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, American Chemistry Council

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Panel 2: Risk Management

This panel will address the past, present, and future of risk management under TSCA. With all five final risk management rules in litigation, a debate is underway over whether these rules go too far or not far enough and how much risk reduction we can expect in future rules. The panel will explore what can be learned to date from the pending cases and speculate on how the courts and EPA may reshape future TSCA Section 6 rulemakings. The panel will address recurring policy and legal issues, such as the role of Section 6 in assuring workplace protection and addressing environmental releases from facilities, as well as how EPA can keep pace with TSCA’s statutory deadlines for proposed and final rules.

Martha E. Marrapese, Partner, Wiley, Moderator

Keith Bradley, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs

The Honorable Michal I. Freedhoff, Ph.D., Senior Policy Advisor, Holland & Knight LLP

Reagan Giesenschlag, Director, Chemicals, Materials, and Sustainability Policy, National Association of Manufacturers

Randy Rabinowitz, Executive Director, OSH Law Project

Marissa Smith, Ph.D., Senior Regulatory Toxicologist, Washington State Department of Ecology (virtual)

Robert M. Sussman, Principal, Sussman & Associates

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Keynote Address

Ten Years of Progress under the Lautenberg Act: What We Intended and What Has Been Achieved

The Honorable Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health and Dean Emerita, Milken Institute School of Public Health, The George Washington University, Interviewer

The Honorable Thomas Stewart Udall, former Ambassador of the United States to New Zealand and former Senator for New Mexico (2009-2020)

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Panel 3: New Chemical Review

Questions over EPA’s implementation of the Lautenberg amendments to TSCA Section 5 new chemical review rose quickly and have not abated. Spirited debate continues over how well the program is working, what challenges persist, and what changes may be needed to improve and hasten new chemical review. Environmental advocates have questioned whether the program is doing enough to ensure that new chemicals are safe. This panel will explore the reasons underlying the debate over the long-term impacts of decisions on new chemicals, if there is a need to “fix” the program and what that would mean, how “reasonably foreseen” future conditions of use are identified and addressed in the new chemical review process, the impacts of significant new use rules, and the role pre-manufacture review of new chemicals plays in protecting public health and effects on innovation and safer chemicals, among other key issues.

Greg Schweer, Greg Schweer Environmental Consulting, LLC, Moderator

Lawrence E. Culleen, Senior Counsel, Arnold & Porter

Maria Doa, Ph.D., Senior Director, Chemicals Policy, Environmental Defense Fund

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz, Supervising Senior Attorney, Earthjustice

Bill Walsh, Fund Director, Safer Chemistry IMPACT FUND

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Panel 4: Ten Years of Lautenberg: Where Are We?

Where are we after ten years of the 2016 Lautenberg Amendments? Unsurprisingly, views vary widely on whether we are on the right track in achieving Congress’s goals, whether amending TSCA was successful, whether EPA’s efforts over the past decade are achieving the law’s public health goals, and whether, as we look back ten years, we need to reimagine our core approach to chemical regulation or stay the course. This discussion will be a high point of the program, as diverse stakeholders steeped in TSCA debate these questions.

Jeremy Bernstein, Publisher, Inside EPA, Moderator

Grant Cope, Environmental Health Policy Lead, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

Gerald (Jerry) Couri, Senior Policy Director, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

The Honorable Lynn R. Goldman, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health and Dean Emerita, Milken Institute School of Public Health, The George Washington University

Michael Gruber, Chief Operating Officer, Household and Commercial Products Association

Ryan Jackson, Vice President, Federal Affairs, American Chemistry Council

Dimitri J. Karakitsos, Partner, Holland & Knight

Robert M. Sussman, Principal, Sussman & Associates

Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, MPH, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, Stanford University (virtual)

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Panel 5: TSCA Reform Redux: Change Beyond Fee Reauthorization?

TSCA’s fee authorization lapses in a few short months and the need for congressional action has invited animated debate over whether broader legislative action is or is not warranted. Discussion drafts outlining legislative reforms are circulating, and stakeholders are sharply divided over whether legislative intervention is needed at all, let alone on how best to modify TSCA yet again. This panel will explore these issues. Panelists maintain very different views on these pivotal questions, guaranteeing a spirited discussion capping off a day of hot debate.

Pat Rizzuto, Senior Chemicals Reporter, Bloomberg Environment, Moderator

Liz Hitchcock, Director, Federal Policy, Toxic-Free Future

Daniel Savery, Senior Legislative Representative, Earthjustice

Karyn Schmidt, Principal, Squire Patton Boggs

4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Concluding Remarks and Adjournment

Jordan Diamond, President, Environmental Law Institute

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