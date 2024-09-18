NPR featured Wolf Popper's case against GE Appliances maker Haier US Appliance Solutions for failing to disclose the harm of nitrogen dioxide exposure from its gas stoves.

Wolf Popper is a leading complex litigation law firm that represents clients in high stakes individual and class action litigations in state and federal courts throughout the United States. The firm specializes in securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, consumer fraud litigation, healthcare litigation, ERISA, and commercial litigation and arbitration.

NPR featured Wolf Popper's case against GE Appliances maker Haier US Appliance Solutions for failing to disclose the harm of nitrogen dioxide exposure from its gas stoves. The suit asks a D.C. court to require GE Appliances to put nitrogen dioxide warnings on gas stoves sold in the District of Columbia. NPR discusses the suit and quotes Abe Scarr, energy and utilities director for the firm's client United States Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, that the suit under D.C.'s consumer protection law is necessary because “buyers aren't getting the message that pollution from gas stoves can lead to health problems.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.