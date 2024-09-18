ARTICLE
18 September 2024

NPR Features Wolf Popper Lawsuit Against GE Appliances Over Nitrogen Dioxide Emissions From Gas Stoves

WP
Wolf Popper

Contributor

United States District of Columbia Environment
NPR featured Wolf Popper's case against GE Appliances maker Haier US Appliance Solutions for failing to disclose the harm of nitrogen dioxide exposure from its gas stoves. The suit asks a D.C. court to require GE Appliances to put nitrogen dioxide warnings on gas stoves sold in the District of Columbia. NPR discusses the suit and quotes Abe Scarr, energy and utilities director for the firm's client United States Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, that the suit under D.C.'s consumer protection law is necessary because “buyers aren't getting the message that pollution from gas stoves can lead to health problems.” 

David A. Nicholas
Matthew Insley-Pruitt
Timothy D. Brennan
