President Trump Sends Nomination For OCSPP Assistant Administrator To The Senate

On July 30, 2025, President Trump sent to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) the nomination of Mr. Douglas Troutman to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This position is the senior political position responsible for the regulation of pesticides and industrial chemicals under the authority of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Mr. Troutman is currently Interim Co-CEO, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President, Government Affairs at the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). ACI members produce a variety of products subject to regulation under TSCA and FIFRA, which would help Mr. Troutman's familiarity with the OCSPP agenda and issues.

According to the ACI website:

Mr. Troutman joined ACI (then the Soap and Detergent Association) in 2007. He previously held senior positions at Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). He was on the legislative staff to U.S. Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) from 1992 to 1996.

Mr. Troutman earned his J.D. from the Villanova University School of Law, and his B.A. in International Affairs and Russian studies from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New Jersey and serves in a variety of industry leadership capacities.

Mr. Troutman's nomination will be considered by the Senate, including nomination hearings before the Senate Committee on EPW and a confirmation vote on the Senate floor. At this time, there is no schedule announced for when any confirmation hearings may be held. Presumably, the Administration would hope to have Mr. Troutman's appointment confirmed before the end of the calendar year.

