EPA Introduces Rule To Repeal Endangerment Finding

On Tuesday July 29, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") announced a proposed rule to repeal its 2009 finding that greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from new motor vehicles contribute to pollution and endanger public health and welfare (the "Endangerment Finding"). EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated that should the repeal be finalized, it would be "the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States." Zeldin also announced additional plans to repeal "all greenhouse gas emissions that followed on light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles." EPA included a draft regulatory impact analysis for the proposed rule.



What is the Endangerment Finding?



The Endangerment Finding has roots in CAA Section 202(a), which requires EPA to regulate air pollutants if it finds that they "cause, or contribute to, air pollution which may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare." 42 U.S.C. § 7521(a). In 2007, the Supreme Court held in Massachusetts v. EPA that EPA has authority to regulate GHG emissions as air pollutants under the CAA. It also held that EPA was required to either determine endangerment or provide a reasonable explanation for the absence of such determination.



In 2009, EPA published its finding that six GHGs directly threaten public health and welfare, and that combined GHGs from new motor vehicles contribute to pollution that consequently threatens public health and welfare. The GHGs identified were carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride.



Analyzing EPA's Justifications and Potential Challenges Facing the Proposed Rule



EPA put forward several theories to justify its proposed repeal of the Endangerment Finding. One theory presented in the proposed rule suggested that the Clean Air Act ("CAA") can no longer be read to authorize the regulation of GHG emissions "based on global climate change concerns" and instead should be read to only authorize the regulation of air pollution that contributes to endangerment of health and welfare through local or regional exposure. Opponents will likely argue that the CAA imposes a mandatory duty on EPA to regulate air pollutants, including GHGs under Mass v. EPA, if they cause or contribute to air pollution and endanger health, regardless of whether it is local, regional, or global exposure.



EPA cites key Supreme Court decisions to support its rulemaking and new interpretation of the CAA, including the landmark 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. However, Loper Bright would seem to weaken the case for the proposed rule, rather than strengthening it. If Chevron remained good law, EPA could argue that the new interpretation of the Clean Air Act is plausible and deserves deference. Under Loper Bright, EPA must demonstrate that its new interpretation is the best reading of the statutory language. That may be an uphill battle, particularly in light of the Court's holding in Massachusetts v. EPA. In short, Loper Bright likely increases the threshold EPA needs to meet to repeal the Endangerment Finding as the Supreme Court has spoken on its interpretation of ambiguous text in the CAA.



Further, EPA's reliance on three cases pertaining to specific regulatory proposals is arguably also misplaced. Those cases are (1) the 2022 West Virginia v. EPA, which found that attempts to regulate GHG emissions from power plants were beyond the authority Congress granted under the CAA; (2) the 2015 Michigan v. EPA, which found an EPA rule that limited mercury and other toxic emissions from power plans improper for not first considering compliance costs; and (3) the 2014 Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, which scaled back EPA regulations of GHGs from stationary sources. Each of these cases addressed EPA power to take specific regulatory actions, not its general authority or obligation regulate GHGs.



Environmental groups are likely going to bring challenges to this move. Opponents of the repeal could argue that the change in agency position lacks a scientific and legal basis and so is arbitrary and capricious. This argument is bolstered by courts upholding the Endangerment Finding in several legal challenges—including in the D.C. Court of Appeals' 2012 ruling in Coalition for Responsible Regulation, Inc. v. EPA, which upheld EPA authority to regulate air pollution under the CAA. Moreover, the Supreme Court denied cert to challenges to EPA's use of the Endangerment Finding as recently as December 2023.



Notably, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act amended the CAA to include language expressly defining GHGs as pollutants subject to CAA regulation. Opponents of the repeal may argue that the amendment reflects the type of clear congressional intent that Loper Bright calls for. However, these definitions are section-specific, and it will likely be debated whether such definitions are controlling for purposes of CAA Section 202(a) overall, particularly as the Supreme Court has previously held "air pollutant" may have different meanings in different sections of the CAA. See Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, 573 U.S. 302, 320 (2014). Nonetheless, the statutory codification of GHGs as pollutants seems to present a significant obstacle to EPA's proposed rule.



Impact of Repeal



Rescinding the Endangerment Finding would remove the legal basis for EPA's existing GHG emissions regulations. This could lead to the elimination of a number of sector-based regulations and subsequent findings which rely on the endangerment finding as a legal basis. For example, it could impact rules on light-duty passenger and commercial vehicles, large commercial aircraft, and fossil fuel-fired electric generating units, among others.



EPA's proposed repeal stands in contradiction to last week's advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice ("ICJ"). The ICJ held that failure by sovereign states to reduce emissions could be an internationally wrongful act and found that treaties including the 2015 Paris Agreement are legally binding.



The elimination of the Endangerment Finding could also reinvigorate nuisance suits brought by states against emitters of GHGs. In the 2011 decision in American Electric Power Company v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court ruled that, because the CAA delegates the management of carbon dioxide and other GHG emissions to the EPA, states were pre-empted in their suits brought under federal nuisance law. Such preemption would stand even if the EPA did not implement such regulations, so long as the CAA authorizes such regulations.



However, the proposed rule suggests that the EPA "no longer believes that [it has] the statutory authority and record basis required" to implement GHG emission standards for light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles and engines under CAA Section 202(a). In future litigation, such a finding may undermine the justification for preemption relied upon in American Electric Power Co., re-opening the door for nuisance suits.



EPA has announced that a virtual public hearing shall be held on August 19 and 20, 2025, with an additional session on August 21 if necessary. Written comments on the proposal may be submitted through September 15, 2025.



June Wang, a summer associate, participated in co-authoring this blog post.

