EPA Extends Postponement Of Effective Date Of Certain Provisions Of Final TCE Risk Management Rule

On November 14, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) further postponed the effective date of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6(g) exemption requirements in the final risk management rule for tricholoroethylene (TCE) until February 17, 2026. 90 Fed. Reg. 51027. According to EPA's November 13, 2025, press release, "[t]his will ensure that the timing of EPA's administrative stay aligns with the court's timeframe for this action." EPA's December 17, 2024, final rule prohibits all uses of TCE, most of which were prohibited by September 15, 2025, including TCE manufacturing and processing for most commercial uses and all consumer products. EPA has received multiple petitions for review of the final rule. EPA notes that it previously delayed the effective date of the requirements imposed on each of the TSCA Section 6(g) exemptions in the final TCE rule until November 17, 2025, and is now further postponing the effective date of these requirements until February 17, 2026.