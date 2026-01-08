Governors Petition EPA To Monitor Microplastics In Drinking Water

The governors of New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin and Connecticut have formally petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to include microplastics in its upcoming Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 6 (UCMR 6) under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). This change would require nationwide monitoring of microplastics in public water systems—a critical first step toward potential regulation.

In a letter dated November 26, 2025, the seven governors argued that microplastics are widespread in drinking water, pose significant health risks, and often carry chemicals such as PFAS, PCBs, bisphenol A and heavy metals. They emphasized the need for EPA to establish a clear definition of microplastics, develop analytical methods, and collect data to inform future standards.

Microplastics reportedly originate from sources such as industrial discharges, wastewater treatment plants, urban runoff and tire wear. The letter highlighted concern regarding the presence of microplastics in drinking water and their potential effects on public water systems. According to the letter:

"Microplastics are of special concern due to their suspected overall prevalence and their ability to accumulate and persist in the environment. Under current practices, the concentration of microplastics in our waters is predicted to double by 2040 (Lau et al., 2020). We do not know whether our current drinking water and wastewater treatment plants and distribution systems are able to filter out the majority of microplastics."

Under the SDWA, EPA must add a contaminant to the UCMR list when seven or more governors petition for its inclusion—unless doing so would displace more contaminants of higher public health concern. The petition asserts that microplastics meet the statutory definition and should not displace other priorities. If adopted, monitoring under UCMR 6 would lay the groundwork for future regulatory action and strategies to mitigate microplastic pollution in drinking water.

