TopGolf Sued In TCPA Class Actions For Early Morning Text Message And I’m Fine With It Because What Even Is Golf?

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Golf is a weird thing if you pause to think about it.

The Czar never got into golf and I’m even less into TopGolf– even though I can certainly slam a ball thanks to my natural athleticism and goodateverythingness. (That’s a word.) Humility helps too.

But hitting little white balls hundreds of yards to try to get it into a distant hole just seems like a thing that grown men should not be wasting their energy on. Just my opinion.

Anyhoo TopGolf was just sued in a TCPA class action because it couldn’t keep its dirty early-morning SMS messages to itself. At least according to allegations brought by a consumer named JEFFREY ADAM ROSE– he sounds like a golfer– in a new TCPA class action suit in the E.D. Cal.

According to the suit Topgolf sent unwanted SMS messages before 8 am pacific– which is a big no no.

The plaintiff seeks to represent a class of all individuals who received similar SMS messages:

All persons in the United States who from four years prior

to the filing of this action through the date of class

certification (1) Defendant, or anyone on Defendant’s

behalf, (2) placed more than one marketing text message

within any 12-month period; (3) where such marketing text

messages were initiated before the hour of 8 a.m. or after 9

p.m. (local time at the called party’s location).

Notably the suit is brought by Gerald Lane who was had over 145 OSCs related to failure to prosecute his cases. So we’ll see if he moves this one along or not.

Full complaint here: TopGolf Complaint

And you should see our LIVE break down of the MASSIVE new change to California’s CIPA rules following the passage of SB690. Will be much more fun than watching TGL– I promise you that!

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