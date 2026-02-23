Here It Is – The Third Edition Of The Duane Morris Antitrust Class Action Review – 2026!

Duane Morris Takeaway: Class action litigation involving antitrust claims had several key developments in 2025, despite a relative lack of actual verdicts. Because antitrust remedies often allow recovery of treble damages, the incentive to settle these cases is often paramount. Additionally, plaintiffs are entitled to reasonable attorneys' fees that may be substantial because of the complexity of this kind of litigation. As a result, most antitrust class actions are settled before trial, and one of the most crucial phases in these cases is class certification. Thus, the order granting or denying a motion to certify a class in these cases is critical.

The class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the 2026 edition of the Antitrust Class Action Review. We hope it will demystify some of the complexities of antitrust class action litigation and keep corporate counsel updated on the ever-evolving nuances of these issues. We hope this book – manifesting the collective experience and expertise of our class action defense group – will assist our clients by identifying developing trends in the case law and offering practical approaches in dealing with antitrust class action litigation.

