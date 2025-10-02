ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Class Action Decisions Published August 2025

Class Action Fairness Act. The Fourth Circuit held: (1) for purposes of CAFA's local-controversy exception, the term "citizen" carries...
Mitchell F. Engel

A highlight from this issue includes: 

  • Class Action Fairness Act. The Fourth Circuit held: (1) for purposes of CAFA's local-controversy exception, the term "citizen" carries the same meaning as it does for diversity jurisdiction under § 1332(a), (2) residency suffices to create a rebuttable presumption of citizenship, and (3) CAFA's requirement that a local defendant's conduct form "a significant basis" of the plaintiffs' claims means more than one defendant can be a "significant basis."

