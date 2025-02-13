Hot Off The Presses! The Duane Morris Data Breach Class Action Review – 2025

Duane Morris Takeaways: Data breaches are becoming increasingly common and detrimental to companies. The scale of data breach class actions continued its record growth in 2024, as companies faced copycat and follow-on lawsuits across multiple jurisdictions. To that end, the class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the second edition of the Data Breach Class Action Review – 2025. This new publication analyzes the key data breach related rulings and developments in 2024 and the significant legal decisions and trends impacting data breach litigation for 2025. We hope that companies and employers will benefit from this resource and assist them with their compliance with these evolving laws and standards.

Click here to download a copy of the Duane Morris Data Breach Class Action Review – 2025 eBook.

