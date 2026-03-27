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27 March 2026

Bilott’s Latest Media Spotlights On ‘Forever Chemical’ Risks

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His work is the subject of a recent feature film, “Dark Waters,” and the documentaries “The Devil We Know,” “Burned- Protecting the Protectors,” and “Revealed: How to Poison A Planet,” and is detailed in his book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont.” Bilott is a member of Taft’s Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member
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Taft partner Rob Bilott participated in 2 documentaries, was quoted, and mentioned in several articles on the dangers of ‘forever chemicals’:

Dubbed by The New York Times Magazine as “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” in an article published on Jan. 6, 2016, Bilott has represented a diverse array of clients, nationwide, who have been harmed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “Forever Chemicals.” His work is the subject of a recent feature film, “Dark Waters,” and the documentaries “The Devil We Know,” “Burned- Protecting the Protectors,” and “Revealed: How to Poison A Planet,” and is detailed in his book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont.” Bilott is a member of Taft’s Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member of Less Cancer.

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