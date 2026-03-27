Bilott’s Latest Media Spotlights On ‘Forever Chemical’ Risks

- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
Taft partner Rob Bilott participated in 2 documentaries, was quoted, and mentioned in several articles on the dangers of ‘forever chemicals’:
- “In Our Blood: The Forever Chemicals Scandal review – no one should have to live like this | Television,” Europe Says.
- “Residents of North Yorkshire factory town have PFAS in blood,” The Northern Echo.
- “Yorkshire town residents have ‘shocking’ high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ linked to cancer,” Mirror.
- “All Poisoned: The Scourge of PFAS,” basta!
- “In Our Blood: The Forever Chemical Scandal,” YouTube (32:50 timestamp).
- “The persistent pollutants that are poisoning rural towns: the case of Stella, Wisconsin,” En Pelotas.
Dubbed by The New York Times Magazine as “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” in an article published on Jan. 6, 2016, Bilott has represented a diverse array of clients, nationwide, who have been harmed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “Forever Chemicals.” His work is the subject of a recent feature film, “Dark Waters,” and the documentaries “The Devil We Know,” “Burned- Protecting the Protectors,” and “Revealed: How to Poison A Planet,” and is detailed in his book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-year Battle Against DuPont.” Bilott is a member of Taft’s Environmental, Litigation, and Product Liability and Personal Injury practices and is a board member of Less Cancer.
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