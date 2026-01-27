2026 Forecast: Capitol Hill Issues — A Conversation With James v. Aidala (Podcast)

This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate...

This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), to discuss his take on what to expect from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Congress on pesticide matters in the new year. As an astute student of politics and a keen observer of EPA chemical policies and personalities, hearing Jim's observations is always informative. As many of you know, Jim is a former Assistant Administrator of what is now the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, and lifelong student of chemical governance, particularly pesticides. We discuss EPA administrative issues, the legislative forecast, the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, and other topics of interest to our listeners.

