New Jersey's New Year's PFAS Resolution

To ring in the new year, New Jersey became the latest state to enact legislation banning intentionally-added PFAS in certain consumer products. In the final days of his term, Governor Murphy signed into law the Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act (S 1042), which prohibits the sale of cosmetics, carpets, fabric treatments and food packaging containing intentionally-added PFAS starting in January 2028. The law also requires manufacturers to label certain direct food contact consumer cookware that contains intentionally-added PFAS. Interestingly, the legislature stripped forward-looking provisions excluding fluoropolymers just prior to passage. Definitely an area to watch as additional states dip their feet in the PFAS pool in 2026.

