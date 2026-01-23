ARTICLE
23 January 2026

New Jersey's New Year's PFAS Resolution

United States New Jersey Energy and Natural Resources
David H. Quigley,Samantha Z. Purdy, and Shivani Swami
To ring in the new year, New Jersey became the latest state to enact legislation banning intentionally-added PFAS in certain consumer products. In the final days of his term, Governor Murphy signed into law the Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act (S 1042), which prohibits the sale of cosmetics, carpets, fabric treatments and food packaging containing intentionally-added PFAS starting in January 2028. The law also requires manufacturers to label certain direct food contact consumer cookware that contains intentionally-added PFAS. Interestingly, the legislature stripped forward-looking provisions excluding fluoropolymers just prior to passage. Definitely an area to watch as additional states dip their feet in the PFAS pool in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

