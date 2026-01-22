Svend Brandt-Erichsen Comments On Revolution Wind Ruling

Svend Brandt-Erichsen was interviewed by Recharge News for its article, "Revolution win bodes well but Empire will be test for US offshore wind." (subscription required).

The article provides a look at the potential impact of the recent Revolution Wind LLC v. Douglas Burgum et al. matter ruling. In the case, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia ruled in favor of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Danish developer Ørsted, lifting a stop-work order against the Revolution Wind project, a 704-megawatt project meant to power 350,000 homes in the New England area.

Commenting on how this decision could impact the wind energy industry, Svend said, "The real test is going to be the Empire Wind case... that will be a real indicator as to whether or not the Revolution judge's perspective carries over to others who are reviewing this action." In that case, which was heard on January 15, 2026, Empire Wind developer Equinor was granted a preliminary injunction that allowed for construction to resume on the project it is developing in New York State.

